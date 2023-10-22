Open Menu

Bublik Wins Third ATP Title In Antwerp

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Bublik wins third ATP title in Antwerp

Antwerp, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Kazakh Alexander Bublik swept past France's Arthur Fils 6-4, 6-4 to win his third ATP tournament trophy in Antwerp on Sunday.

The 36th-ranked Bublik, who came into the event having lost in the opening round of all five tournaments he contested since his run to the Wimbledon fourth round, won through in one-hour 16 minutes against his 38th-ranked French opponent.

Fils had been chasing his second title of the season after winning at home in Lyon in May, having ousted Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-final in the Belgian tournament.

But the 19-year-old came up against Bublik's solid serve and paid for a string of unforced errors.

The Kazakh, 26, wrapped up the first set in 34 minutes after breaking his rival's serve at 2-2.

He broke early in the second and staved off two break points at 3-2 to seal his third title after Halle this year and Montpellier in 2022.

Related Topics

France Montpellier Lyon May Sunday Event All Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber welcomes nearly 5,000 new member c ..

Sharjah Chamber welcomes nearly 5,000 new member companies in 2023

32 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Prime Mini ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Prime Minister of Singapore

32 minutes ago
 Prime Minister of Singapore visits Sheikh Zayed Gr ..

Prime Minister of Singapore visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

33 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Singaporean ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Singaporean PM at Wahet AL Karama

33 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends mass wedding ceremony

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends mass wedding ceremony

33 minutes ago
 2nd Digital Publishing Forum begins Wednesday in D ..

2nd Digital Publishing Forum begins Wednesday in Dubai

3 hours ago
19th International Education Show concludes record ..

19th International Education Show concludes recording 25,000+ visitors

3 hours ago
 DP World signs 30-year concession to operate multi ..

DP World signs 30-year concession to operate multi-purpose Dar Es Salaam Port in ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President and Singaporean Prime Minister discu ..

UAE President and Singaporean Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

4 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets Prime Minister of Singa ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets Prime Minister of Singapore, explores strengthening b ..

4 hours ago
 HBMSU, Knowledge E forge strategic partnership

HBMSU, Knowledge E forge strategic partnership

5 hours ago
 EHS, Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery partner ..

EHS, Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery partner to enhance healthcare for pub ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World