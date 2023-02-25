UrduPoint.com

Bucharest Accuses Russia Of 'Artificially Creating Tensions' Around Moldova

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) The Romanian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Russia's statements about Kiev's possible armed provocation in breakaway Transnistria were unfounded and allegedly aimed at "artificially creating tensions" around Moldova.

On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Kiev was preparing an armed provocation against Transnistria, which would be carried out by units of Ukrainian troops, including the Azov nationalist battalion (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia). As a pretext for invading the region, Kiev was planning to accuse Moscow of staging an alleged offensive on Ukraine from the territory of Transnistria.

"The Romanian Foreign Ministry condemns the unfounded accusations related to the Transnistrian region of Moldova, as well as the threatening and provocative rhetoric contained in the press release of the Russian Foreign Ministry dated February 24, 2023 .

.. This attempt to artificially create tensions and destabilization in the region and in relation to Moldova is unacceptable," the ministry said.

The department added that disseminating false information was an extremely dangerous approach. In this regard, Bucharest urged Moscow to be responsible, "to abandon aggressive, escalatory and provocative rhetoric," and to refrain from any statements and actions that may allegedly affect the stability of the region and Moldova.

Mainly Russian-speaking Transnistria has been seeking to secede from Moldova since the collapse of the Soviet Union. In 1992, Transnistria became a territory de facto not controlled by Chisinau following a two-year military conflict.

