Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Bucharest Confirms 2 Romanian Citizens Among Those Killed On US-Canada Border

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 10:10 PM

Bucharest Confirms 2 Romanian Citizens Among Those Killed on US-Canada Border

Two people who died while trying to illegally cross the US-Canadian border were Romanian citizens, the Romanian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Two people who died while trying to illegally cross the US-Canadian border were Romanian citizens, the Romanian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Last week, media reported that Canadian police were investigating the death of eight people described as members of families of Romanian and Indian descent, whose bodies had been found in a marshy area near the St. Lawrence River in Quebec, which forms the US-Canadian border. Two more bodied were discovered later, bringing the death toll to eight, including two children. The people reportedly tried to illegally cross the border to get to the US using a boat.

"The Foreign Ministry informs that the Romanian citizenship of two victims has been confirmed.

Canadian authorities noted that additional information cannot be revealed now since the investigation on the matter is still ongoing," the ministry said in a statement.

The Romanian Embassy in Ottawa and the General Consulate in Montreal are in close contact with local authorities and families of the victims as regards the repatriation of the bodies, according to the foreign ministry.

The migrants died during the storm on the river that flipped the boat, with two more people who were reportedly with the victims still missing, according to media reports.

Related Topics

India Storm Police Died Ottawa Lawrence Border Citizenship Media

Recent Stories

China, France Back Diplomatic Solution to Iranian ..

China, France Back Diplomatic Solution to Iranian Nuclear Issue - Declaration

4 minutes ago
 World Health Day observed across country

World Health Day observed across country

4 minutes ago
 Latest Jobs Report Consistent With Steady, Stable ..

Latest Jobs Report Consistent With Steady, Stable Growth of US Economy - White H ..

3 minutes ago
 Sindh Agriculture University faculty expresses gri ..

Sindh Agriculture University faculty expresses grief over Dr. Amjad Sawand's mur ..

3 minutes ago
 Land Reservation Committee allocates 151 acres of ..

Land Reservation Committee allocates 151 acres of land for M-6 project

3 minutes ago
 Lahore markets allowed to remain open by 1am till ..

Lahore markets allowed to remain open by 1am till Eid

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.