Bucharest Confirms 2 Romanian Citizens Among Those Killed on US-Canada Border

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Two people who died while trying to illegally cross the US-Canadian border were Romanian citizens, the Romanian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Last week, media reported that Canadian police were investigating the death of eight people described as members of families of Romanian and Indian descent, whose bodies had been found in a marshy area near the St. Lawrence River in Quebec, which forms the US-Canadian border. Two more bodied were discovered later, bringing the death toll to eight, including two children. The people reportedly tried to illegally cross the border to get to the US using a boat.

"The Foreign Ministry informs that the Romanian citizenship of two victims has been confirmed.

Canadian authorities noted that additional information cannot be revealed now since the investigation on the matter is still ongoing," the ministry said in a statement.

The Romanian Embassy in Ottawa and the General Consulate in Montreal are in close contact with local authorities and families of the victims as regards the repatriation of the bodies, according to the foreign ministry.

The migrants died during the storm on the river that flipped the boat, with two more people who were reportedly with the victims still missing, according to media reports.