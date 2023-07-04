Bucharest Seeks Permanent Deployment of German Military Units in Romania - Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu

German military units must be permanently deployed in Romania to strengthen NATO's eastern flank in the light of Kiev's failed counteroffensive, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) German military units must be permanently deployed in Romania to strengthen NATO's eastern flank in the light of Kiev's failed counteroffensive, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday.

"I think that German military units must be permanently deployed on the Romanian territory. And I hope that, together with (German) Federal Chancellor (Olaf Scholz), we will make a decision in this regard as soon as possible," he said during a joint press conference with Scholz in Berlin.

The Romanian prime minister added that it was necessary to strengthen NATO's eastern flank because Kiev had failed to launch an effective counteroffensive against the Russian forces.

Last week, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said during his visit to Vilnius that Germany was ready to deploy a combat-ready brigade of 4,000 soldiers in Lithuania to ensure the security of NATO's eastern flank.

Ukraine launched its long-advertised counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops continue to try but are failing to advance in three sectors: South Donetsk, Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia, with the latter being the Primary focus.