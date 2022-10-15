UrduPoint.com

Buckingham Palace Intends To 'Quietly' Remove Word 'Consort' From Camilla's Title- Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Buckingham Palace Intends to 'Quietly' Remove Word 'Consort' From Camilla's Title- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) Buckingham Palace wants to "quietly drop" the word "consort" from the title of the wife of UK King Charles III, Camilla, before their coronation in 2023, the Telegraph reported, citing a source.

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace announced that the coronation ceremony of Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will take place on May 6, 2023.

The newspaper noted that all the wives of the UK kings in modern history had a simplified title of Queen and their Christian name - Queen Elizabeth, Queen Mary, and Queen Alexandra.

An exception was made for Camilla, who voluntarily took the title of Queen Consort to respect public opinion following her marriage into the Royal family in 2005, the newspaper added.

At one time, the legality of the marriage of Camilla and Charles III caused a controversy among the public in the United Kingdom.

According to the source, the entourage of Charles III and his wife are already "calm" about her title, since society and the press ignore Camilla's official title and simply call her Queen Camilla.

It is expected that the title, already common in society, will become official by the time of the coronation in May 2023, the newspaper reported, adding that Buckingham Palace declined to comment on these reports.

Related Topics

Marriage Wife Mary United Kingdom May Christian Family All From

Recent Stories

NSC decides to revitalize anti-terrorism system

NSC decides to revitalize anti-terrorism system

44 minutes ago
 Talks with outlawed TTP have borne no concrete out ..

Talks with outlawed TTP have borne no concrete outcomes: Asif

3 hours ago
 "One of the most dangerous nations," Biden alleges ..

"One of the most dangerous nations," Biden alleges Pakistan's nukes lack cohesio ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan' s major bilateral, multilateral developm ..

Pakistan' s major bilateral, multilateral development partners discuss floods is ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.