Buckingham Palace Slams Reports on Charles' III Coronation Date as 'Pure Speculation'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Reports appeared in the media on Wednesday on coronation date of the UK King Charles III are nothing but a "speculation," Buckingham Palace said.

On Wednesday, Bloomberg, citing anonymous source in the UK government, said that Charles' III coronation ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 3 next year at Westminster Abbey.

"Pure speculation," a palace spokesperson said, as quoted by the Evening Standard newspaper, commenting on the alleged date of the event.

On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms for over 70 years, died at the age of 96.

Her eldest son, Charles III, was officially proclaimed king, however the official date of coronation ceremony has not been announced yet.

The state funeral took place on September 19 and was attended by members of the royal family and world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, among others.

The deceased monarch was buried alongside her husband, Prince Philip. The queen's parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, and her sister, Princess Margaret, whose body was cremated in accordance with her wishes, were also laid to rest in the same chapel.