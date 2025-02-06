Bucks Get Kuzma From Wizards As NBA Trade Deadline Nears: Reports
Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 09:40 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Milwaukee Bucks traded All-Star forward Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma on Wednesday according to multiple reports as tensions grew ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline.
The deal also sends forward Patrick Baldwin and a second-round 2025 NBA Draft pick while the Wizards also obtained guard A.J. Johnson and a first-round pick swap in 2028.
More moves league-wide are likely ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, with Phoenix benching Kevin Durant for Wednesday's game at Oklahoma City with a left ankle sprain.
That sparked talk Durant is the subject of trade talks with great speculation he could return to the Golden State Warriors, with whom he won NBA titles in 2017 and 2018.
The Bucks, 26-22 and on a three-game losing skid, made the swap with the NBA-worst Wizards (8-41) to land 29-year-old forward Kuzma, who has averaged 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists this season.
Middleton, 33, helped the Bucks win the NBA crown in 2021 and had been a mainstay of the Bucks for since coming over in a 2013 trade after spending his rookie campaign in Detroit.
He underwent off-season surgeries on both ankles and did not make his debut this season until December 6.
For his career, Middleton has averaged 16.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals a game.
The Wizards made another deal, according to ESPN, sending Lithuanian center Jonas Valanciunas to the Sacramento Kings for two second-round draft picks and 20-year-old French guard Sidy Cissoko, who had been obtained from San Antonio on Monday in the deal that sent De'Aaron Fox from the Kings to the Spurs.
The Kings will unite newcomers Valanciunas and Zach LaVine and try to fight into a playoff spot. They rank eighth in the Western Conference at 25-24 -- the same record as Phoenix and Golden State.
Other reported deals on Wednesday sent German power forward Daniel Theis from New Orleans to Oklahoma City and Boston Celtics reserve guard Jaden Springer to the Houston Rockets.
js/bb
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2025
GDA, Al-Khidmat Foundation host roundtable on IT growth, challenges
UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 300 captives between Russia, ..
UAE's first AI open competition for school students launched
Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on emblems of Emirate of Dubai, Government of Dub ..
Plug and Play Middle East Summit: UAE Minister champions role of technology in t ..
UAE affirms unwavering position to safeguard Palestinian rights
UAE President, Jordanian King discuss bilateral ties, regional developments
ACRES marks its largest edition with record-breaking AED4.3 billion deals
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group launches 9th Sustainable Business Leadership Awar ..
AEEDC Dubai 2025 discusses latest advancements, technologies in dentistry
More Stories From World
-
January sets 'surprising' heat record: EU monitor44 seconds ago
-
Art fair in Marrakesh brings African art to global stage47 seconds ago
-
Bucks get Kuzma from Wizards as NBA trade deadline nears: reports52 seconds ago
-
Leverkusen back from brink to reach German Cup semi-finals11 minutes ago
-
IPL's Sunrisers to buy Yorkshire Hundred franchise for reported £100 mln7 hours ago
-
Rubio says US to approve future aid in 'bottom-up' review8 hours ago
-
Rubio says US to approve future aid in 'bottom-up' review9 hours ago
-
Pakistan's diplomatic missions worldwide observe Kashmir Solidarity Day to reaffirm support, seek so ..9 hours ago
-
M23, Rwandan troops launch fresh DR Congo offensive11 hours ago
-
What we know about Sweden's worst mass shooting11 hours ago
-
Suspected shooter captured in Ohio after one killed11 hours ago
-
ICC prosecutor says 'closely following' DR Congo situation11 hours ago