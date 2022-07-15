UrduPoint.com

Budapest Developed Emergency Plan To Protect 150,000 Hungarians In Zakarpattia - Szijjarto

Sumaira FH Published July 15, 2022 | 03:21 PM

Budapest Developed Emergency Plan to Protect 150,000 Hungarians in Zakarpattia - Szijjarto

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) Hungary has developed a plan to protect 150,000 Hungarians in Ukraine's Zakarpattia Region, with Budapest expressing hope to avoid its implementation, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.

"Our country has prepared the military emergency scenarios ... It is in our interests that peace be established in the east as soon as possible, because then we will be able to avoid dangerous schemes prepared to save and protect 150,000 Hungarians residing in Zakarpattia," Szijjarto told the Index.hu news outlet.

Related Topics

Ukraine Budapest Hungary

Recent Stories

TECNO to Launch Its 32MP Selfie Camera Phone; Camo ..

TECNO to Launch Its 32MP Selfie Camera Phone; Camon 19 Neo

49 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy And National University Of Sciences A ..

U.S. Embassy And National University Of Sciences And Technology Open New Lincoln ..

53 minutes ago
 Fancy dinners within the budget? Sign us up!

Fancy dinners within the budget? Sign us up!

1 hour ago
 Court declares Suleman Shehbaz as absconder in mon ..

Court declares Suleman Shehbaz as absconder in money laundering case

2 hours ago
 Australian pitches expert to arrive in Lahore toda ..

Australian pitches expert to arrive in Lahore today

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reaffirms support for Turkiye on Democrac ..

Pakistan reaffirms support for Turkiye on Democracy, National Unity Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.