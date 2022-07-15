Budapest Developed Emergency Plan to Protect 150,000 Hungarians in Zakarpattia - Szijjarto

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) Hungary has developed a plan to protect 150,000 Hungarians in Ukraine's Zakarpattia Region, with Budapest expressing hope to avoid its implementation, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.

"Our country has prepared the military emergency scenarios ... It is in our interests that peace be established in the east as soon as possible, because then we will be able to avoid dangerous schemes prepared to save and protect 150,000 Hungarians residing in Zakarpattia," Szijjarto told the Index.hu news outlet.