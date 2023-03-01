Budapest Dismisses Accusations of 'Supporting Destruction of Ukrainian Nation'

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Accusations by Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Perebyinis that Hungary allegedly "supports destruction of the Ukrainian nation" are a provocation, Hungarian Foreign Ministry spokesman Mate Paczolay said.

Earlier, Perebyinis, in an interview with Slovak media, said that he was "disappointed" with the position of Hungary, which insists on the need for peace talks, does not support anti-Russian sanctions and blocks meetings of the Ukraine-NATO commission, and accused Budapest of allegedly "supporting destruction of the Ukrainian nation."

"This is a clear provocation, moreover, in a style that cannot be characterized. We will not allow anyone to drag us into the war, we keep calling for a ceasefire and peace talks," the MTI news agency quoted Paczolay as saying.