Budapest Expects Kiev to Take Actions to Return Rights to Hungarian Minority in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Budapest is waiting for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's actual steps in returning rights to the Hungarian minority in Ukraine , Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Thursday.

"You see, we are seeing certain shifts, but these are superficial changes, changes in rhetoric only. There are positive statements addressed to the president by my new colleagues and other members of the government. But we want to see actions," Szijjarto said in an interview with Russia's Rossiya 24 news channel.

According to the diplomat, Hungary welcomes Zelenskyy's victory in both the presidential and parliamentary elections in Ukraine, as he now has access to the necessary tools for work.

"There is room for maneuver, and we really hope that the words would be followed by the deeds. Little has been done so far," he added.

Budapest considers bills restricting the Hungarian minority's rights to be unacceptable.

"We do not demand anything special or something extra. We want the Hungarian minority to reclaim the rights that they had before the adoption of these laws," the minister said.

Ukrainian-Hungarian relations deteriorated over Kiev's 2017 education law, which restricted the freedom of national minority children to study in their native languages. Several countries, including Hungary and Romania, said that this law violated the national minorities' rights in Ukraine.