UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Budapest Expects Kiev To Take Actions To Return Rights To Hungarian Minority In Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 08:27 PM

Budapest Expects Kiev to Take Actions to Return Rights to Hungarian Minority in Ukraine

Budapest is waiting for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's actual steps in returning rights to the Hungarian minority in Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Budapest is waiting for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's actual steps in returning rights to the Hungarian minority in Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Thursday.

"You see, we are seeing certain shifts, but these are superficial changes, changes in rhetoric only. There are positive statements addressed to the president by my new colleagues and other members of the government. But we want to see actions," Szijjarto said in an interview with Russia's Rossiya 24 news channel.

According to the diplomat, Hungary welcomes Zelenskyy's victory in both the presidential and parliamentary elections in Ukraine, as he now has access to the necessary tools for work.

"There is room for maneuver, and we really hope that the words would be followed by the deeds. Little has been done so far," he added.

Budapest considers bills restricting the Hungarian minority's rights to be unacceptable.

"We do not demand anything special or something extra. We want the Hungarian minority to reclaim the rights that they had before the adoption of these laws," the minister said.

Ukrainian-Hungarian relations deteriorated over Kiev's 2017 education law, which restricted the freedom of national minority children to study in their native languages. Several countries, including Hungary and Romania, said that this law violated the national minorities' rights in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Education Minority Russia Budapest Kiev Romania Hungary 2017 Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khalaf Al Otaiba

28 minutes ago

Sidra’s unbeaten century help PCB Blasters clinc ..

36 minutes ago

MoHAP raises awareness on Alzheimer&#039;s

43 minutes ago

Broadcast plans, commentary panel announced for Pa ..

47 minutes ago

Lavrov, UN Secretary-General Discuss Situation in ..

53 seconds ago

20-member doctors team of Lahore General Hospital ..

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.