Budapest hits out at Brussels over EU funding cut risk

Budapest, April 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :The Hungarian government accused Brussels on Tuesday of "making a mistake" after the EU launched a procedure that could see Budapest stripped of EU funding for flouting democratic standards.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff Gergely Gulyas urged the European Commission "not to punish Hungarian voters for expressing an opinion not to Brussels' taste" in Sunday elections that Orban won with an overwhelming majority.