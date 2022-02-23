UrduPoint.com

Budapest Memorandum Not Working, Ukraine Needs Security Guarantees - Zelenskyy

February 23, 2022

Budapest Memorandum Not Working, Ukraine Needs Security Guarantees - Zelenskyy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that the Budapest Memorandum is not working, adding that Kiev needs security guarantees.

"It's no secret that 'Budapest' is not working, and you and I clearly understand that there are no illusions that Ukraine is not in any of these alliances today. We are defending ourselves with the support of our partners," Zelenskyy told a briefing.

The president added that Kiev expects to receive security guarantees, including from Russia.

"Ukrainians are dying, so Ukraine needs security guarantees, clear, concrete (guarantees) now ... Here it is very important to have the support of other partners. And with the fact that today we have 150,000 Russian troops on the border, with the fact that (we have) temporarily occupied territories, I believe that Russia should be among these countries that provide (us with) clear security guarantees," Zelenskyy said.

