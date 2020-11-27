Budapest, Moscow in Talks on Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Production in Hungary - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Hungary is looking into possibilities to produce a Russian vaccine against COVID-19 on its territory, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday after talks with Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko.

"As for the production technology, we are in talks on adopting the Russian technology and localizing production or some elements of production. This is a technological issue. Experts that are engaged in production of other vaccines in Hungary say it takes a long time, while we would like to have the vaccine already in December or January," Szijjarto said at a press conference.

Later on Friday, Murashko will hold negotiations with a Hungarian producer, the foreign minister added, expressing hope that the process of technology adoption could be accelerated.

The Russian health minister, in turn, reaffirmed Russia's readiness to provide the technology to Hungary through the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

Apart from that, Szijjarto confirmed that Budapest had received samples of Russia's vaccine and relevant documentation. He also said that Hungarian experts would have access to the COVID-19 vaccine production sites in Russia, and Murashko specified that the experts would arrive already next week.