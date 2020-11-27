UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Budapest, Moscow In Talks On Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Production In Hungary - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Budapest, Moscow in Talks on Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Production in Hungary - Minister

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Hungary is looking into possibilities to produce a Russian vaccine against COVID-19 on its territory, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday after talks with Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko.

"As for the production technology, we are in talks on adopting the Russian technology and localizing production or some elements of production. This is a technological issue. Experts that are engaged in production of other vaccines in Hungary say it takes a long time, while we would like to have the vaccine already in December or January," Szijjarto said at a press conference.

Later on Friday, Murashko will hold negotiations with a Hungarian producer, the foreign minister added, expressing hope that the process of technology adoption could be accelerated.

The Russian health minister, in turn, reaffirmed Russia's readiness to provide the technology to Hungary through the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

Apart from that, Szijjarto confirmed that Budapest had received samples of Russia's vaccine and relevant documentation. He also said that Hungarian experts would have access to the COVID-19 vaccine production sites in Russia, and Murashko specified that the experts would arrive already next week.

Related Topics

Technology Russia Budapest Hungary January December From

Recent Stories

MediaTek set to Power Premium Gaming Smartphones i ..

8 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at New Zealand for threat ..

12 minutes ago

ATC reserves decision in illegal financing case

10 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

10 minutes ago

'Kavan' elephant to be shifted Cambodia on Nov 29: ..

10 minutes ago

Mehran University to bear academic expense of a de ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.