UrduPoint.com

Budapest Planning To Speed Up Construction Of Paks II NPP - Hungarian Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Budapest Planning to Speed Up Construction of Paks II NPP - Hungarian Foreign Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has told Sputnik that Budapest is planning to speed up the construction of two power units under the Paks II nuclear power plant project and launch reactors by 2030.

"We were very delighted that the national regulator has issued the final permit for establishment at the end of August, which means that we can switch from the purely preparatory phase to a phase where we can start the construction itself because we still not have given up our goal that by 2030 the two new reactors must start operations," Szijjarto said on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The minister specified that in order to hasten the construction process, "the first concrete in ground should be laid down next October or November the latest."

"And for that we need to have the milestones for the next one year. That's what I will clarify with (Rosatom CEO) Alexei Likhachev on Monday in Vienna," Szijjarto said, adding that the most important permits, namely for the core catcher and the nuclear island, have been issued.

"So now we can really accelerate. And I really want the procedures to be accelerated because by 2030 we have to be ready," the minister said.

Hungary's only nuclear power plant, Paks, generates almost half of all electricity in Hungary, with the share expected to double after the planned commissioning of two new NPP's reactor units. The Hungarian leadership has repeatedly emphasized that nuclear energy is a way to ensure the country's energy security.

In late 2014, Russia and Hungary signed an agreement on the construction of two additional advanced reactors for the Paks II nuclear power plant. The sides agreed that Russia would allocate 10 billion Euros ($9.84 billion) in a loan to finance the construction of the units.

In late August, the Hungarian Atomic Energy Authority (HAEA) issued a number of permits for the construction of the fifth and sixth units of the NPP.

Related Topics

Assembly Loan United Nations Electricity Russia Nuclear Vienna Budapest New York Hungary August October November All From Agreement Share Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th September 2022

2 hours ago
 White House Says Does Not Seek Conflict With Russi ..

White House Says Does Not Seek Conflict With Russia, Attentive to Managing Escal ..

11 hours ago
 US Takes Alleged Russian Nuclear Threats 'Very Ser ..

US Takes Alleged Russian Nuclear Threats 'Very Seriously' - White House

11 hours ago
 India's Rohit levels Australia T20 series with unb ..

India's Rohit levels Australia T20 series with unbeaten 46

11 hours ago
 Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver ..

Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver Cup

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.