Budapest Ready To Do Everything Possible To Prevent 'New Cold War' - Orban

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 10:47 PM

Hungary is ready to do everything possible to prevent a new 'cold war' between Russia and Western countries, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Hungary is ready to do everything possible to prevent a new 'cold war' between Russia and Western countries, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday.

"I was able to tell how we interpret history. When the conflict was created between the West and the East, we always lost. The long years of the Cold War brought grief and suffering to Hungary.

Therefore, we, the Hungarians, and other people of Central Europe, are interested in reducing the tension between West and East and doing everything possible to prevent a 'cold war' and reduce pressure and tension," Orban told a press conference after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Orban also said that it is possible to overcome differences between the West and Russia, to guarantee security to Moscow without ignoring Western interests.

