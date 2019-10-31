Budapest Says Hungarian Minority Discriminated in Ukraine

(@imziishan)

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The Hungarian minority suffers from discrimination in Ukraine, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday.

"What can we do in such a situation, when the Hungarian minority in the Transcarpathia region [of Ukraine] suffers from discrimination and lives under the threat [of discrimination]? They are discriminated by law. And they are often physically assaulted," Orban said at a press conference with the Russian president.

On October 30, talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban were held in Budapest.

The parties discussed a wide range of issues, including Russian-Hungarian cooperation in the field of trade, the economy and culture, as well as several topical international and regional matters.

Earlier in a day, Budapest vetoed a joint NATO statement about Ukraine as it did not mention the "deprivation of rights" of the Hungarian minority in the country and did not force Kiev to respect the minority's rights.