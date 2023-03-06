UrduPoint.com

Budapest Says Kiev To Reward Minorities For Sending Children To Ukrainian-Language Classes

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Budapest Says Kiev to Reward Minorities for Sending Children to Ukrainian-Language Classes

Budapest considers it unacceptable that many Ukrainian state institutions are ready to pay $850 a year to Hungarians in the Zakarpattia region if they send their children to Ukrainian-language classes, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) Budapest considers it unacceptable that many Ukrainian state institutions are ready to pay $850 a year to Hungarians in the Zakarpattia region if they send their children to Ukrainian-language classes, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

"While the European Union allocates several billion Euros to support the functioning of the Ukrainian state, some Ukrainian state institutions promise support of 300,000 forints ($850) per year during four years to those families who enroll children not in minority classes, but in the classes of the Ukrainian state language. Obviously, this kind of step against national communities and minorities is unacceptable," Szijjarto told the parliament.

Szijjarto noted that while Ukrainian children were admitted to 1,247 kindergartens and schools in Hungary, Ukraine was going to start closing all 99 Hungarian minority schools in September.

In addition, the Ukrainian government will limit the number of subjects taught in national languages to 20% after the fourth grade and ban the option of passing final and entrance exams in Hungarian, the minister added.

Tensions between Hungary and Ukraine flared up due to the 2017 Ukrainian law on education that restricts opportunities to study in their native language for minorities in the country. Hungarian officials have criticized the law, saying it discriminates against the Hungarian minority living in Ukraine's western part. Later, the media reported that Hungarian flags were removed from public institutions in the Ukrainian city of Mukachevo and local villages, and several heads of Hungarian institutions close to the Hungarian Cultural Association of Zakarpattia were fired.

Related Topics

Ukraine Education Minority Parliament European Union Budapest Hungary September 2017 Media All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Amitabh Bachchan sustain injuries on  set of ‘P ..

Amitabh Bachchan sustain injuries on  set of ‘Project K’

5 minutes ago
 Belarus embassy to hold 'Int'l trade & industry fa ..

Belarus embassy to hold 'Int'l trade & industry fair' on March 10

5 minutes ago
 Imran in trouble as court rejects his plea against ..

Imran in trouble as court rejects his plea against warrants

16 minutes ago
 London force apologises for missed chance to stop ..

London force apologises for missed chance to stop killer policeman

7 minutes ago
 Rashford says Man Utd collapse against Liverpool m ..

Rashford says Man Utd collapse against Liverpool must not 'define season'

7 minutes ago
 All-round Shakib gives Bangladesh consolation win ..

All-round Shakib gives Bangladesh consolation win over England

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.