Budget Airline EasyJet Stops All Flights Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) UK-based low-cost airline easyJet said on Monday it had completely ceased all flights due to coronavirus-related restrictions imposed by governments.

"As a result of the unprecedented travel restrictions imposed by governments in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the implementation of national lockdowns across many European countries, easyJet has, today, fully grounded its entire fleet of aircraft," the company said.

The airline's last flight took place on March 29, but a time frame for resuming flights has not been announced.

The company said it had served more than 650 rescue flights in recent days, delivering more than 45,000 passengers to their home countries.

EasyJet further stated that it was financially stable and would not need debt refinancing until 2022. Furlough compensation for cabin crews will be paid in the amount of 80 percent of their average salaries during a two-month period starting April 1, the airline added.