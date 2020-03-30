UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Budget Airline EasyJet Stops All Flights Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 04:11 PM

Budget Airline EasyJet Stops All Flights Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

UK-based low-cost airline easyJet said on Monday it had completely ceased all flights due to coronavirus-related restrictions imposed by governments

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) UK-based low-cost airline easyJet said on Monday it had completely ceased all flights due to coronavirus-related restrictions imposed by governments.

"As a result of the unprecedented travel restrictions imposed by governments in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the implementation of national lockdowns across many European countries, easyJet has, today, fully grounded its entire fleet of aircraft," the company said.

The airline's last flight took place on March 29, but a time frame for resuming flights has not been announced.

The company said it had served more than 650 rescue flights in recent days, delivering more than 45,000 passengers to their home countries.

EasyJet further stated that it was financially stable and would not need debt refinancing until 2022. Furlough compensation for cabin crews will be paid in the amount of 80 percent of their average salaries during a two-month period starting April 1, the airline added.

Related Topics

Company March April All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dr. Yasmin Rashid says test of every citizen for C ..

5 minutes ago

PTI leaders condemn baton-charge at residents for ..

5 minutes ago

1600 people of Bahawalpur division quarantined: Co ..

5 minutes ago

Moscow under lockdown as global virus cases top 70 ..

5 minutes ago

Congo virus claims life of 50-year-old woman in Ka ..

5 minutes ago

All shops except medicine stores in Bannu to remai ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.