Budget, Debt: Trump's Treasury Chief Faces Urgent Challenges
Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) President-elect Donald Trump's new Treasury chief needs to hit the ground running once he takes office, tasked with rolling out his boss's economic vision and grappling with the country's debt limit.
If confirmed, hedge fund manager Scott Bessent, who was named by Trump on Friday, will have to usher through promised tax cuts, advise on an agenda promising sweeping tariffs, and confront the world's biggest economy's ballooning debt.
