UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Buenos Aires Approaching Peak Of COVID-19 Outbreak, Expects Period Of Plateau - Official

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 01:20 AM

Buenos Aires Approaching Peak of COVID-19 Outbreak, Expects Period of Plateau - Official

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) The coronavirus dynamic in the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires is approaching its peak, with the daily increase in cases expected to remain high for some time, the country's Deputy Health Minister Arnaldo Medina told Sputnik on Friday.

"The pandemic in Buenos Aires is near the maturity stage, possibly approaching the peak.

The high number of new cases might endure for some time," Medina said.

According to the health official, Buenos Aires suburbs have been affected the worst and, therefore, expected to reach the peak the latest.

As of Friday, health authorities in Argentina have confirmed 148,027 coronavirus cases, of which more than 50,000 have been detected in Buenos Aires. The nationwide death toll has reached 2,722, while recoveries count 65,447.

Related Topics

Buenos Aires Medina Argentina Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler pardons 62 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adh ..

2 hours ago

England v West Indies 3rd Test scoreboard

51 minutes ago

Bukhari thanks UAE-based Pakistanis for supporting ..

51 minutes ago

Rights groups urge Palestinian Authority to free p ..

52 minutes ago

Tighter mask rules, more tests as WHO warns of Eur ..

52 minutes ago

UAE underlines need to balance health and economic ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.