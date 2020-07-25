Buenos Aires Approaching Peak of COVID-19 Outbreak, Expects Period of Plateau - Official

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) The coronavirus dynamic in the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires is approaching its peak, with the daily increase in cases expected to remain high for some time, the country's Deputy Health Minister Arnaldo Medina told Sputnik on Friday.

"The pandemic in Buenos Aires is near the maturity stage, possibly approaching the peak.

The high number of new cases might endure for some time," Medina said.

According to the health official, Buenos Aires suburbs have been affected the worst and, therefore, expected to reach the peak the latest.

As of Friday, health authorities in Argentina have confirmed 148,027 coronavirus cases, of which more than 50,000 have been detected in Buenos Aires. The nationwide death toll has reached 2,722, while recoveries count 65,447.