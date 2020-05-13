Buenos Aires, Capital Region Ease COVID-19 Restrictions to Help Businesses - Authorities

Argentina's Buenos Aires city and province, where almost half of the country's population lives, are starting to ease the coronavirus-related restrictions in order to support businesses, the local authorities said on Tuesday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Argentina's Buenos Aires city and province, where almost half of the country's population lives, are starting to ease the coronavirus-related restrictions in order to support businesses, the local authorities said on Tuesday.

"From May 12, flower shops, book stores, as well as shops selling perfumes, electronics and musical instruments are allowed to open," the government of Buenos Aires said.

Moreover, the capital will allow jewelry stores, shops selling furniture and offices of real estate agencies to reopen. At the same time, citizens will be able to rent bikes if they want to avoid public transport.

The capital region is allowing even more businesses to reopen, including barbershops and workshops. In addition, the province will allow car sales and insurance sales.

Argentina has so far confirmed 6,278 COVID-19 cases and 317 coronavirus-related deaths.