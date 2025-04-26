Open Menu

Buenos Aires Farewells Native Pontiff With Call To Action

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Buenos Aires farewells native pontiff with call to action

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) With songs, candles, flags and prayers, Buenos Aires mourners marked the burial of pontiff and native son Pope Francis Saturday.

As the 88-year-old was being laid to rest an ocean away in Rome, thousands gathered by Buenos Aires' cathedral for dawn vigils and a mass of remembrance.

They were urged to take up the activist mantle of Latin America's first pope and to carry on his life's work.

"Let us be the outgoing Church that Francis always wanted us to be, a restless Church that mobilizes," Buenos Aires' archbishop Jorge Garcia Cuerva told a funeral mass.

Braving rain and the antipodean autumn chill, dozens of people set up tents in the city's famed Plaza de Mayo for an overnight vigil until 05:00 local time (08:00 GMT), when Pope Francis's funeral began in St.

Peter's Square at the Vatican.

Images of the pope and the Virgin of Lujan were illuminated with candles, bread was broken and flags were flown.

Iara Amado, a 25-year-old social worker, said she wanted the vigil "to reclaim the pope's legacy, to transform the sadness left by his departure into a beacon of hope."

They hung banners with some of the most emblematic phrases of Francis's papacy: "Make a ruckus" and "dream big."

An image of the pope with the inscription "pray for me" was projected onto a nearby obelisk.

Lucas Pedro, a 40-year-old teacher, said those gathered did so "with a deep sense of gratitude".

lm-bur/arb/md

Recent Stories

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

13 minutes ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

18 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

24 minutes ago
 Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

4 hours ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

4 hours ago
 Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

5 hours ago
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

7 hours ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

11 hours ago
 Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over ref ..

Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints

20 hours ago
 Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Wate ..

Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From World