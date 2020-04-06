UrduPoint.com
Buenos Aires Homeless Stuck On The Streets During Coronavirus Lockdown

Mon 06th April 2020 | 11:57 AM

Buenos Aires homeless stuck on the streets during coronavirus lockdown

The Argentine government has ordered people to stay at home until mid-April, but thousands have literally nowhere to go -- for them "home" is the street

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ):The Argentine government has ordered people to stay at home until mid-April, but thousands have literally nowhere to go -- for them "home" is the street.

The homeless are among the very few seen on the streets of the capital Buenos Aires since President Alberto Fernandez issued a mandatory confinement order on March 20, and since extending beyond it an initial two weeks.

They sleep in squares and in the doorways of bank buildings and now-shuttered stores in the city's swanky center. They say municipality shelters are overcrowded and some have decried police violence, saying they have at times been forcibly removed from spots they have lived on for years.

