Buenos Aires Mayor Requests Russia to Supply Masks, COVID-19 Tests - Ambassador

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The mayor of the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires has addressed the Russian Embassy with a request to organize a shipment of face masks and COVID-19 tests to the country, Ambassador Dmitry Feoktistov said.

"I received a message, although I think it was a circular letter to all embassies, from Buenos Aires Mayor Horacio Larreta regarding supplies of medical protection equipment to fight the coronavirus. We have informed Moscow about that message, and, as far as I know, that message is currently being reviewed," Feoktistov told journalists.

The requested aide includes also protective suits and artificial lung ventilators.

Argentina has confirmed a total of 23,620 COVID-19 cases, with the death toll of 698.