Buenos Aires Says Bolsonaro's Reaction To Argentine Presidential Results Inappropriate

Thu 31st October 2019

SAO PAULO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Argentina's Foreign Ministry sent a letter to the Brazilian ambassador in Buenos Aires that describes Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's words addressed to newly elected Argentine President Alberto Fernandez as inappropriate, Foreign Minister Jorge Marcelo Faurie said on Thursday.

The Brazilian president previously stated that Argentine voters made a mistake by electing the opposition party member as their president, and he had no intention of congratulating Fernandez for his win.

"I had an opportunity to write a letter to the Brazilian ambassador in Argentina about the appropriateness of certain phrases that should be used very carefully," Faurie stressed.

Argentina held its presidential election on Sunday. According to preliminary results, Fernandez emerged as the clear winner by getting 48 percent of votes, followed by the incumbent Mauricio Macri, who got over 40 percent. The newly elected president is to take office on December 10.

