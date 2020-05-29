BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in one of the poorest slums near the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires has more than doubled in the past days, making them the country's hotspots.

The health ministry of the Buenos Aires province said 15 new cases had been recently confirmed in the Villa Azul neighborhood, bringing the total to 211. The area reported 92 cases on Tuesday.

The province includes almost 2,000 impoverished neighborhoods, called villas, where thousands of marginalized people are crammed into makeshift homes without access to running water or public services.

Another villa, Itati, has seven confirmed cases, according to the Telam news agency. It cited Jonatan Konfino, the health minister of the Quilmes municipality, who said the neighborhood tested at the level of ten negative tests to one positive.