Buffalo Mass Shooter Sentenced to Life Without Parole

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The young white man who launched a racist attack on a Buffalo, New York grocery store on May 14, 2022 and killed 11 African Americans, was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Wednesday.

"There is no place for you and your ignorant, hateful and evil ideologies in a civilized society. There can be no mercy for you, no understanding, no second chances," Erie County Court Judge Susan Egan told Payton Gendron during a livestreamed hearing. "The damage you have caused is too great.

And the people you have hurt are too valuable to this community. You will never see the light of day as a free man ever again."

The sentencing was tense and emotional particularly as family members of the deceased and survivors made impact statements detailing the tremendous destruction the May 14 attack had on their loved ones before Egan was sentenced.

Gendron still faces 27 felony charges in Federal court, including several counts of hate crimes that resulted in death. He has pleaded not guilty.