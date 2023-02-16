UrduPoint.com

Buffalo Mass Shooter Sentenced To Life Without Parole

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Buffalo Mass Shooter Sentenced to Life Without Parole

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The young white man who launched a racist attack on a Buffalo, New York grocery store on May 14, 2022 and killed 11 African Americans, was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Wednesday.

"There is no place for you and your ignorant, hateful and evil ideologies in a civilized society. There can be no mercy for you, no understanding, no second chances," Erie County Court Judge Susan Egan told Payton Gendron during a livestreamed hearing. "The damage you have caused is too great.

And the people you have hurt are too valuable to this community. You will never see the light of day as a free man ever again."

The sentencing was tense and emotional particularly as family members of the deceased and survivors made impact statements detailing the tremendous destruction the May 14 attack had on their loved ones before Egan was sentenced.

Gendron still faces 27 felony charges in Federal court, including several counts of hate crimes that resulted in death. He has pleaded not guilty.

Related Topics

Hearing Attack Young Man Erie Buffalo New York May Family Court

Recent Stories

Israeli Parliament Approves Law Stripping Terroris ..

Israeli Parliament Approves Law Stripping Terrorists of Citizenship - Prime Mini ..

17 minutes ago
 Barclays bank shares tumble as bad loans surge

Barclays bank shares tumble as bad loans surge

14 minutes ago
 Jane Fonda urges Vienna Opera to cut ties with fos ..

Jane Fonda urges Vienna Opera to cut ties with fossil fuel firms

17 minutes ago
 OIC WCC mulls over presentation of 3rd edition of ..

OIC WCC mulls over presentation of 3rd edition of achievements award in Pakistan ..

14 minutes ago
 US Sets Up Air Traffic Safety Review After Near Co ..

US Sets Up Air Traffic Safety Review After Near Collision Crises - FAA Chief

17 minutes ago
 At least 73 migrants 'presumed dead' after shipwre ..

At least 73 migrants 'presumed dead' after shipwreck off Libya

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.