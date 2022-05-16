Buffalo Shooter Had Plans to Continue Rampage - Police Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) The gunman who killed 10 people in a racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, had plans to continue his rampage according to documents recovered by law enforcement officers, police revealed on Monday.

On Saturday, a shooting in a supermarket in the city of Buffalo resulted in 10 people dead and three injured. The FBI qualified the incident as a racially motivated hate crime, and President Joe Biden called for every effort to end "hate-fueled domestic terrorism." The 18-year-old perpetrator had posted a white supremacist manifesto prior to the crime that featured the Black Sun symbol, used in Nazi Germany and later by neo-Nazis, including by Ukrainian battalion Azov.

"There was evidence that was uncovered that he had plans, had he gotten out of here, to continue his rampage and continue shooting people. He'd even spoken about possibly going to another store," Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told CNN.

There is "some documentation" showing the suspect had plans possibly for a shooting at "another large superstore," he continued.

"He was going to get in his car and continue to drive down Jefferson Avenue and continue doing the same thing," the police chief said.

To address the problem of mass shootings and gun violence, President Biden in April unveiled a number of steps, including a ban on ghost gun kits.