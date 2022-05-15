Buffalo Shooter May Face Life Sentence Over First-Degree Murder Charges - Attorney

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2022) The man who carried out the shooting in the city of Buffalo, where ten people were killed, was charged with first-degree murder, the article that provides for life imprisonment, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said on Saturday.

"This individual has been arraigned on murder in the first degree, which is the highest charge ” murder charge in New York state. It carries with it a sentence of life without parole, the highest punishment we have a New York state. He was remanded. The judge ordered a forensic examination. A felony hearing will now take place in five days. And then the investigation continues," Flynn said at a press conference.

According to Flynn, authorities are also evaluating the possibility of charging the Buffalo shooter with terrorism.