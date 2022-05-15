UrduPoint.com

Buffalo Shooter May Face Life Sentence Over First-Degree Murder Charges - Attorney

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2022 | 06:00 AM

Buffalo Shooter May Face Life Sentence Over First-Degree Murder Charges - Attorney

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2022) The man who carried out the shooting in the city of Buffalo, where ten people were killed, was charged with first-degree murder, the article that provides for life imprisonment, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said on Saturday.

"This individual has been arraigned on murder in the first degree, which is the highest charge ” murder charge in New York state. It carries with it a sentence of life without parole, the highest punishment we have a New York state. He was remanded. The judge ordered a forensic examination. A felony hearing will now take place in five days. And then the investigation continues," Flynn said at a press conference.

According to Flynn, authorities are also evaluating the possibility of charging the Buffalo shooter with terrorism.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Man Erie Buffalo New York

Recent Stories

COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

6 hours ago
 AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote ..

AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote tourism in this picturesque S ..

6 hours ago
 CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, ..

CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, towns

6 hours ago
 Heat wave grips Larkana

Heat wave grips Larkana

6 hours ago
 Senator asks PTI to avoid spreading anarchy, filth ..

Senator asks PTI to avoid spreading anarchy, filthy language among young generat ..

6 hours ago
 NAB can't be coerced or pressurised, says spokesma ..

NAB can't be coerced or pressurised, says spokesman

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.