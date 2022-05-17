UrduPoint.com

Buffalo Supermarket Shooting Suspect Held On Suicide Watch For Safety - Sheriff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2022 | 02:40 AM

Buffalo Supermarket Shooting Suspect Held on Suicide Watch for Safety - Sheriff

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Payton Gendron, the 18-year old suspect in a mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket that left ten people dead, is held on suicide watch while awaiting further legal proceedings, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said.

"In regard to (Gendron), he continues to be in our custody. He continues to be on suicide watch," Garcia said during a press conference on Monday.

Gendron is being kept in a segregated unit away from the rest of the general population, Garcia also said, promising to ensure Gendron's safety both from himself and everyone else.

Gendron is accused of carrying out a mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo on Saturday, which left 10 people dead and three others injured. The FBI qualified the incident as a racially motivated hate crime, given that the alleged shooter left a manifesto expressing white supremacist beliefs, including use of the Black Sun symbols used by Nazi Germany and neo-Nazi groups such as the Ukrainian Azov battalion.

Earlier in the day, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said law enforcement recovered documents revealing that Gendron allegedly had plans to continue the shooting at other nearby locations.

Authorities are charging Gendron with first-degree murder for the shooting, which he is alleged to have perpetrated and carries a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Gendron also faces the possibility of terrorism charges, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said on Saturday.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Murder Police Suicide Germany Erie Buffalo FBI From

Recent Stories

US Says Guterres Spoke of Lifting Curbs on Russia ..

US Says Guterres Spoke of Lifting Curbs on Russia Potash in Return for Ukraine G ..

3 hours ago
 Nationwide polio eradication drive to start from M ..

Nationwide polio eradication drive to start from May 23

2 hours ago
 Optimum resources being utilised to eradicate corr ..

Optimum resources being utilised to eradicate corruption: NAB

2 hours ago
 Annual examinations-2022 of SSC Part-I & II commen ..

Annual examinations-2022 of SSC Part-I & II commence in the limits of BISE Larka ..

2 hours ago
 President condemns Karachi blast

President condemns Karachi blast

2 hours ago
 Sana Ullah condemns bomb blast at MA Jinnah Road K ..

Sana Ullah condemns bomb blast at MA Jinnah Road Karachi

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.