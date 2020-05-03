MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) US business tycoon Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway holding has reported a loss of $55 billion in Q1 amid COVID-19 pandemic, compared to $21 billion in profits over the same period last year, the company said in a press release on Saturday.

The published financial statements say the conglomerate lost $49.7 billion in the first quarter.

The holding's revenue in 2019 amounted to $254.6 billion.

"As efforts to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated in the second half of March and continued through April, most of our businesses were negatively affected, with the effects to date ranging from relatively minor to severe," the company said.

The businesses were rocked in mid-April due to numerous restrictive measures and lockdowns, which halted many industries across the world.