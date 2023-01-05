Minsk and Moscow continue building up a joint regional military group in Belarus amid the escalating situation near the countries' borders, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Minsk and Moscow continue building up a joint regional military group in Belarus amid the escalating situation near the countries' borders, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The build-up of the regional force grouping of Belarus and Russia continues to ensure military security of the Union State (of Belarus and Russia). Today, based on the emerging situation, this process is taking place in stages. Personnel, weapons, military and special equipment of the Russian armed forces will continue to arrive in Belarus," the statement read.

The ministry noted that joint military exercises on combat coordination with the arriving armed troops are planned at the country's training ranges.

In addition, joint tactical air force drills will take place "to enhance the level of combat training of aviation units" of the Russian-Belarusian regional military forces, the statement read. A unit of the Russian aerospace forces will take part in them, according to the ministry.

The ministry noted that the joint training is of complex nature and covers not only the combat component, but also all support systems.

On October 10, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Minsk and Moscow agreed on deploying a joint military group as the security situation was declining on the western border of the Union State, a supranational union between Belarus and Russia founded in 2000.