UrduPoint.com

Build-Up Of Russian-Belarusian Joint Military Group Continues - Belarus's Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2023 | 11:29 PM

Build-Up of Russian-Belarusian Joint Military Group Continues - Belarus's Defense Ministry

Minsk and Moscow continue building up a joint regional military group in Belarus amid the escalating situation near the countries' borders, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Minsk and Moscow continue building up a joint regional military group in Belarus amid the escalating situation near the countries' borders, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The build-up of the regional force grouping of Belarus and Russia continues to ensure military security of the Union State (of Belarus and Russia). Today, based on the emerging situation, this process is taking place in stages. Personnel, weapons, military and special equipment of the Russian armed forces will continue to arrive in Belarus," the statement read.

The ministry noted that joint military exercises on combat coordination with the arriving armed troops are planned at the country's training ranges.

In addition, joint tactical air force drills will take place "to enhance the level of combat training of aviation units" of the Russian-Belarusian regional military forces, the statement read. A unit of the Russian aerospace forces will take part in them, according to the ministry.

The ministry noted that the joint training is of complex nature and covers not only the combat component, but also all support systems.

On October 10, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Minsk and Moscow agreed on deploying a joint military group as the security situation was declining on the western border of the Union State, a supranational union between Belarus and Russia founded in 2000.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Minsk Belarus October Border All

Recent Stories

Dubai records over AED2.8 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED2.8 bn in realty transactions Thursday

7 minutes ago
 Biden Admin. Mulling Sending to Ukraine Cold War-E ..

Biden Admin. Mulling Sending to Ukraine Cold War-Era HAWK Munitions - Reports

11 minutes ago
 Ukraine's National Security Chief Rejects Orthodox ..

Ukraine's National Security Chief Rejects Orthodox Christmas Truce With Russia

11 minutes ago
 Cricket: India v Sri Lanka 2nd T20I scores

Cricket: India v Sri Lanka 2nd T20I scores

14 minutes ago
 Germany, US plan new Ukraine weapons deliveries

Germany, US plan new Ukraine weapons deliveries

14 minutes ago
 Trump Announces Plan to Destroy Drug Cartels if El ..

Trump Announces Plan to Destroy Drug Cartels if Elected President

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.