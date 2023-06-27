Building Collapse in Egyptian City of Alexandria Leaves 3 Dead - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) At least three people have died in the recent collapse of a 13-storey building in Egypt's second largest city of Alexandria, Egyptian media reported on Tuesday.

Two more bodies were pulled from under the rubble on Tuesday following the discovery of the first victim by civil defense first responders on Monday, when the accident took place, the Al-Masry Al-Youm daily newspaper reported.

The search and rescue operation continues at the site of the tower block in the Sidi Bishr district, which used to house holidaymakers, the report said.

The number of people trapped under the debris is unknown.

The deputy head of Alexandria's provincial health authority told Sputnik on Monday that four people had been injured in the collapse.

Egypt's chief prosecutor ordered an investigation into the collapse, which also damaged several cars parked nearby. National security forces detained a subcontractor responsible for building the high-rise.