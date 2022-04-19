UrduPoint.com

Building Collapse In Indonesia Leaves 3 Dead, 5 Under Rubble - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2022 | 10:12 PM

Building Collapse in Indonesia Leaves 3 Dead, 5 Under Rubble - Reports

Three people were killed, while five others remain under the rubble after a mini-market building collapsed in the Banjar district of Indonesia's South Kalimantan province, local media reported on Tuesday, citing police

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Three people were killed, while five others remain under the rubble after a mini-market building collapsed in the Banjar district of Indonesia's South Kalimantan province, local media reported on Tuesday, citing police.

"An estimated 16 people were under the rubble of the building, including six store staff. Eight victims were rescued from the wreckage, three were killed.

We assume that five more people remain under the rubble," a local police officer was quoted as saying by the Tempo news portal.

The search and rescue operation continues, he added.

Other local media report that five people were found dead on the scene, with nine injured.

The three-story building reportedly collapsed on Monday. The AlfaMart chain store was located on the ground floor.

The building was built 20 years ago and had repeatedly flooded, Tempo said.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Indonesia Media From

Recent Stories

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry pins hopes ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry pins hopes on new federal cabinet for ec ..

3 minutes ago
 Turkey Cannot Be Forced to Choose Between Russia, ..

Turkey Cannot Be Forced to Choose Between Russia, Ukraine - President's Office

3 minutes ago
 First killing by police in Sri Lanka protests

First killing by police in Sri Lanka protests

5 minutes ago
 Le Pen's Niece Appointed Zemmour's Party Vice Pres ..

Le Pen's Niece Appointed Zemmour's Party Vice President

5 minutes ago
 KATI welcomes constitution of a textile council on ..

KATI welcomes constitution of a textile council on textile sector

24 minutes ago
 Security forces kill terrorist in N Waziristan exc ..

Security forces kill terrorist in N Waziristan exchange of fire: ISPR

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.