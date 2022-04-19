Building Collapse in Indonesia Leaves 3 Dead, 5 Under Rubble - Reports

Three people were killed, while five others remain under the rubble after a mini-market building collapsed in the Banjar district of Indonesia's South Kalimantan province, local media reported on Tuesday, citing police

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Three people were killed, while five others remain under the rubble after a mini-market building collapsed in the Banjar district of Indonesia's South Kalimantan province, local media reported on Tuesday, citing police.

"An estimated 16 people were under the rubble of the building, including six store staff. Eight victims were rescued from the wreckage, three were killed.

We assume that five more people remain under the rubble," a local police officer was quoted as saying by the Tempo news portal.

The search and rescue operation continues, he added.

Other local media report that five people were found dead on the scene, with nine injured.

The three-story building reportedly collapsed on Monday. The AlfaMart chain store was located on the ground floor.

The building was built 20 years ago and had repeatedly flooded, Tempo said.