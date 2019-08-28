(@imziishan)

Three people have been pulled from the rubble of the building that collapsed in Russia's Novosibirsk on Wednesday, one of them died, while nine more people remain under the debris, the Siberian Generating Company, which owns the building, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Three people have been pulled from the rubble of the building that collapsed in Russia's Novosibirsk on Wednesday, one of them died, while nine more people remain under the debris, the Siberian Generating Company, which owns the building, told Sputnik.

"Today, at around noon local time [05:00 GMT], a wall of a maintenance building of an administrative building collapsed ... on Udarnaya street ... Twelve people were working there. As of now, three people have been pulled from the rubble, one of them died, one more has not sustained any injuries, another one has broken his leg," the Siberian Generating Company said.

Meanwhile, a representative of the Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik that one person had been killed and one person had been injured, while the fate of eight more workers remained unknown.

"As of now, there's one killed person and one injured person. The fate of eight [people] remains unknown," the representative said.

Rescue operation is underway, with ambulance and representatives of the Emergencies Ministry working on the scene.