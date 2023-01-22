(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2023) A five-story residential building collapsed in the Syrian city of Aleppo on Sunday, killing at least 10 people, including a child, and injuring three others, media reported.

The incident occurred in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood, Syrian broadcaster Sham FM reported.

According to preliminary data, as many as 30 people may remain under the rubble.

Firefighters and civil defense forces are reportedly working on the scene. The cause of the building collapse is yet to be established, according to the broadcaster.