UrduPoint.com

Building Collapse In Western India Results In Three Dead - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2023 | 04:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2023) At least three people died when a two-storey building collapsed in the Indian city of Bhiwandi in the west of the country, media report.

A total of eleven people have been rescued from the rubble following the Saturday collapse, the ANI news agency said.

The death toll currently stands at three.

Meanwhile, India tv reported on Saturday that about a dozen people could still be trapped under the rubble.

