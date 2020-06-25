Building collapse kills mother, two children in Italy

A woman and two of her children were crushed to death when part of a building collapsed in northern Italy as a third child, a nine-year-old boy, looked on, Italian news agencies reported Thursday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :A woman and two of her children were crushed to death when part of a building collapsed in northern Italy as a third child, a nine-year-old boy, looked on, Italian news agencies reported Thursday.

The accident occurred Wednesday in the town of Albizzate, on the outskirts of Milan, when a cornice nearly 70 metres (230 feet) long suddenly fell from the one-storey building, crashing onto the street.

The woman, of Moroccan origin, and her five-year-old son were killed on the spot, while her 15-month-old daughter died later in hospital, the ANSA news agency said.

The nine-year-old was across the street when the mass of stone and brick crushed the others. A 42-year-old woman was also injured.

It took search-and-rescue workers several hours to dig out the victims' bodies from the rubble, the reports said.

The old industrial building houses several businesses. A "twin" building which includes a supermarket has been shut.