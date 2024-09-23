Building Collapse Near Naples Kills Two Kids, Woman
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Three people including two young siblings were killed near Naples in southern Italy on Sunday after the two-storey building where they lived collapsed, firefighters said.
The home collapsed Sunday morning in the locality of Saviano, killing a boy and a girl who lived there with their family, as well as a woman yet to be officially identified, which local media reported was their mother.
Rescuers recovered the father and a baby alive, "and unfortunately the lifeless bodies of the other two children," firefighters wrote on X Sunday morning.
Local media gave the ages of the girl and boy as four and six.
After hours searching the rubble by hand helped by sniffer dogs, firefighters had located a third victim, an unidentified woman, fire service spokesman Luca Cari told RaiNews 24.
More than 60 civil protection volunteers had joined the rescue efforts, the Campania region wrote on Facebook.
The father and the baby rescued from the rubble were recovering in hospital, with the father in serious condition, media reports said.
Footage provided by firefighters showed two gaping holes in the roof of the building, which was partially collapsed.
The cause of the collapse may have been a gas explosion, news reports said.
