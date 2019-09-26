UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Building Collapse Traps Workers In Sierra Leone

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 03:39 PM

Building collapse traps workers in Sierra Leone

An unknown number of construction workers in southern Sierra Leone were trapped Thursday after the building they were working on collapsed, rescue services said

Freetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :An unknown number of construction workers in southern Sierra Leone were trapped Thursday after the building they were working on collapsed, rescue services said.

The three-storey building crashed down in Bo, the country's second largest city, located about 250 kilometres (155 miles) from the capital Freetown.

More than 80 people were rostered for working on the site at the time, but how many are trapped is unclear, an official at disaster management department told AFP by phone.

Several people have been extricated from the rubble and hospitalisedwith serious injuries, the source said.

Related Topics

Bo Freetown Sierra Leone SITE From

Recent Stories

ATP hands Kyrgios suspended 16-week ban for poor b ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmir solidarity day to be observed on September ..

2 minutes ago

NA body on Cabinet Secretariat approves 'Naya Paki ..

2 minutes ago

PM to ensure rehabilitation of earthquake victims: ..

2 minutes ago

Social media erupts with excitement over first Emi ..

11 minutes ago

ATC adjourns Moulana Azam Tariq murder case hearin ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.