Building collapse traps workers in Sierra Leone

Freetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :An unknown number of construction workers in southern Sierra Leone were trapped Thursday after the building they were working on collapsed, rescue services said.

The three-storey building crashed down in Bo, the country's second largest city, located about 250 kilometres (155 miles) from the capital Freetown.

More than 80 people were rostered for working on the site at the time, but how many are trapped is unclear, an official at disaster management department told AFP by phone.

Several people have been extricated from the rubble and hospitalisedwith serious injuries, the source said.