Building Collapses in Explosion in Central Baghdad - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) A building housing a restaurant collapsed in the center of Baghdad on Sunday as a result of an explosion of an unknown reason, Iraqi broadcaster Al-Sumaria reported, citing the Iraqi Civil Defense Directorate.

According to the department, as cited by the broadcaster, the collapse occurred in the Jadriya area near a ministerial complex.

There are people remaining under the rubble, and groups of rescuers have begun a rescue operation.