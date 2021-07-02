UrduPoint.com
Building Collapses In Washington, DC Trapping 1, Several Injured - Fire Dept.

Fri 02nd July 2021 | 01:10 AM

Building Collapses in Washington, DC Trapping 1, Several Injured - Fire Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) One person is trapped, several injured following a building collapse in Washington, DC with two adjacent homes evacuated and active rescue effort ongoing, District of Columbia Fire Department said on Thursday.

"Building collapse 900 block Kennedy St NW. #DCsBravest are engaged in active rescue effort to reach and remove 1 trapped worker. We have removed several other workers who were injured & evacuated 2 adjacent homes," the Fire Department said in a tweet.

