Building, Depot Catch Fire Near Moscow Region's Power Station- Russia Emergencies Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 05:13 PM

One more administrative building and a depot made of light metal structures caught fire on Thursday near the thermal power station in Moscow Region's Mytishchi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) One more administrative building and a depot made of light metal structures caught fire on Thursday near the thermal power station in Moscow Region's Mytishchi, where fire left 12 people injured earlier in the day, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

"Due to the thermal effect of the fire at the power plant, an administrative building of OOO Danila Master and a depot made of light metal structures have caught fire," a representative of the press service said, adding that the fire area was estimated at around 800 square meters (8,611 square feet).

According to preliminary information, the fire has not resulted in any injuries.

