Building Fire In China's Chongqing, No Casualties Reported
Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 08:08 PM
A building fire broke out in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality Wednesday afternoon, with flames having been basically extinguished and no casualties reported yet
The fire started at around 5 p.m. in a residential building in the Yubei District of Chongqing, the district's fire brigade said. Flames were basically put out at 7:30 p.m. As of 7 p.m., no causalities have been reported. Rescue work is still underway.