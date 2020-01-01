A building fire broke out in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality Wednesday afternoon, with flames having been basically extinguished and no casualties reported yet

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :A building fire broke out in southwest China 's Chongqing Municipality Wednesday afternoon, with flames having been basically extinguished and no casualties reported yet.

The fire started at around 5 p.m. in a residential building in the Yubei District of Chongqing, the district's fire brigade said. Flames were basically put out at 7:30 p.m. As of 7 p.m., no causalities have been reported. Rescue work is still underway.