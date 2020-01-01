UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Building Fire In China's Chongqing, No Casualties Reported

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 08:08 PM

Building fire in China's Chongqing, no casualties reported

A building fire broke out in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality Wednesday afternoon, with flames having been basically extinguished and no casualties reported yet

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :A building fire broke out in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality Wednesday afternoon, with flames having been basically extinguished and no casualties reported yet.

The fire started at around 5 p.m. in a residential building in the Yubei District of Chongqing, the district's fire brigade said. Flames were basically put out at 7:30 p.m. As of 7 p.m., no causalities have been reported. Rescue work is still underway.

Related Topics

Fire China Chongqing

Recent Stories

Olympic Games Must Not Turn Into Vehicle for Advan ..

50 seconds ago

Unbundling of Ukraine's Gas Transportation System ..

52 seconds ago

AJK Prime Minister lays foundation of first cardia ..

53 seconds ago

FBR achieves 94% of revenue collection targets, re ..

55 seconds ago

30 reports laid in Senate, four bills referred to ..

5 minutes ago

Amendment in NAB laws long lasting demand of Oppos ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.