TAIPEI, March 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) --:Six people were dead and another six were injured after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Taiwan's Taichung City on Sunday, the city's fire department said.

Firefighters received the emergency call at around 4:29 p.

m. Sunday, with more than 30 fire engines and ambulances and several dozen firefighters mobilized to put down the blaze.

The fire was contained about two hours later.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire.