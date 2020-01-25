UrduPoint.com
Building In Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Killing Five, Injuring 13 - Reports

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Killing Five, Injuring 13 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) A building in the Indian capital of New Delhi collapsed on Saturday, killing four students who were attending classes at an under-construction coaching center, and their teacher, Indian media reported, citing fire department officials.

According to the Hindustan Times newspaper, the building was located in the Bhajanpura district of the Indian capital. A floor of the building collapsed, trapping those caught beneath.

Four students aged between 10 and 15 years died in the collapse, along with their teacher.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg stated that three students are still missing after the incident, the newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, the fire department received a call at 16:30 local time (11:00 GMT) reporting of the building collapse. The rescue operation is still ongoing.

On January 2, a factory building in the Indian capital collapsed after firefighters attempted to extinguish a blaze. According to media reports, one firefighter died from injuries sustained in the collapse. A total of thirteen firefighters were treated for injuries.

