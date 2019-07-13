Building of 112 Ukraine Broadcaster Shelled From Grenade Launcher

Two unidentified attackers shelled the office of the 112 Ukraine broadcaster from a grenade launcher in Kiev in the early hours of Saturday, damaging the building's facade, the broadcaster reported, while police have referred to the incident as a terrorist attack

On Friday, the broadcaster appealed to international organizations over purported pressure and threats that it had experienced, after it was announced that the television channel would show a new film by US director Oliver Stone � Revealing Ukraine. The film features an exclusive interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The broadcaster reported that no one got injured as a result of the shelling, and the only thing damaged was the building's facade.

The police said that they had received a call from local residents about a blast-like noise at 3:40 a.m. local time (00:40 GMT).

"Upon arriving on call, the police found that the building's facade had been damaged and cordoned off the territory adjacent to the crime scene ... They [the police] found a grenade launcher's fired-off tube, which will be sent for examination," the police said in a statement published on its official website.

The police added that a criminal case had been launched into the incident, which has been qualified as a terrorist attack, and all relevant information would be referred to the Ukrainian Security Service for further investigation.