Building Of 112 Ukraine Broadcaster Shelled From Grenade Launcher

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 02:45 PM

Building of 112 Ukraine Broadcaster Shelled From Grenade Launcher

Two unidentified attackers shelled the office of the 112 Ukraine broadcaster from a grenade launcher in Kiev in the early hours of Saturday, damaging the building's facade, the broadcaster reported, while police have referred to the incident as a terrorist attack

On Friday, the broadcaster appealed to international organizations over purported pressure and threats that it had experienced, after it was announced that the television channel would show a new film by US director Oliver Stone � Revealing Ukraine. The film features an exclusive interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Friday, the broadcaster appealed to international organizations over purported pressure and threats that it had experienced, after it was announced that the television channel would show a new film by US director Oliver Stone � Revealing Ukraine. The film features an exclusive interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The broadcaster reported that no one got injured as a result of the shelling, and the only thing damaged was the building's facade.

The police said that they had received a call from local residents about a blast-like noise at 3:40 a.m. local time (00:40 GMT).

"Upon arriving on call, the police found that the building's facade had been damaged and cordoned off the territory adjacent to the crime scene ... They [the police] found a grenade launcher's fired-off tube, which will be sent for examination," the police said in a statement published on its official website.

The police added that a criminal case had been launched into the incident, which has been qualified as a terrorist attack, and all relevant information would be referred to the Ukrainian Security Service for further investigation.

