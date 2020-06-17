UrduPoint.com
Building Of Europe-China Corridor Expected To Start In Late 2020 - Senior Russian Official

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 11:21 PM

The construction of the Western Europe-Western China International Transit Corridor is expected to begin in late 2020, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The construction of the Western Europe-Western China International Transit Corridor is expected to begin in late 2020, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on Wednesday.

In early June, the official said that the M-12 highway linking Moscow and Kazan, which is part of the Western Europe-Western China corridor, could be built twice as fast as planned � in four years by 2024.

"I believe that the construction [of the international corridor] can be expected to start at the end of the year," Khusnullin told reporters following a meeting of the government commission on the regional development.

According to the deputy minister, almost all the regions through which the corridor passes confirmed their fragments of the route and all plans are expected to be approved the next month.

Khusnullin added that active preparations for the construction were underway.

The Western Europe-Western China International Transit Corridor is a large-scale investment project covering the territories of Russia, Kazakhstan and China. The total length of the route between Russia's St. Petersburg and China's Lianyungang, which also covers 10 other major destinations, is expected to exceed 8,000 kilometers (4,371 miles). Of these, 2,787 kilometers will pass through Kazakhstan, 3,181 kilometers through China and 2,192 kilometers through Russia.

