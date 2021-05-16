Building of Labor Ministry in Gaza Strip Destroyed in Israeli Air Strike - Government

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) A building of the Labor Ministry in the Gaza Strip was destroyed in the Israeli air strike, while a nearby building of the Ministry of Social Development was heavily damaged, the press service of the Gaza Strip government said Sunday.

"This morning, Israeli military aircraft struck ministries of labor and of social development, which are located in the center of the city of Gaza. As a result of the strike, the building of the Ministry of Labor is completely destroyed, while the ministry of social development, its storage units and adjacent buildings suffered significant damage," the head of the government's press service, Salama Maruf, said on Facebook.

Tensions flared up on the border of Israel and the Gaza Strip on the evening of May 10. As of May 16, 2,900 rockets have been launched at Israel from the Gaza Strip since the tensions began, with 1,150 of them intercepted. In Israel, 8 civilians and one soldier were killed. In response to the launches, Israel carried out air strikes against the Gaza Strip. According to the Palestinian health authorities, the number of people killed in Israeli air strikes reached 174.