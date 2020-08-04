UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Building Of Russian Trade Mission In Beirut Damaged By Powerful Explosion In Port

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

Building of Russian Trade Mission in Beirut Damaged by Powerful Explosion in Port

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The building of the Russian trade mission in Lebanon's capital was damaged by a powerful explosion that hit the Beirut port, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

In the residential apartments of the building, windows and balcony doors flew out due to the blast wave.

The RIA Novosti representative office was also damaged.

According to preliminary data, there are no casualties among the residents of the trade mission, which is located a few kilometers from the epicenter of the explosion.

The powerful explosion hit the port earlier in the day leaving hundreds of people injured and at least six others killed.

Related Topics

Injured Russia Beirut Lebanon From

Recent Stories

UAE consumer spending up 65 pct in June

26 minutes ago

AED66.5 bn of foreign merchandise trade through Ab ..

26 minutes ago

Updated map of UAE’s terrain completed using Kha ..

26 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

56 minutes ago

Emirates resumes flights to Kuwait City and Lisbon ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange maintains mome ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.