Building of Russian Trade Mission in Beirut Damaged by Powerful Explosion in Port

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The building of the Russian trade mission in Lebanon's capital was damaged by a powerful explosion that hit the Beirut port, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

In the residential apartments of the building, windows and balcony doors flew out due to the blast wave.

The RIA Novosti representative office was also damaged.

According to preliminary data, there are no casualties among the residents of the trade mission, which is located a few kilometers from the epicenter of the explosion.

The powerful explosion hit the port earlier in the day leaving hundreds of people injured and at least six others killed.